Shakespeare & Company Co-Founder Dennis Krausnick Dies At 76

A co-founder of Lenox, Massachusetts-based Shakespeare & Company has died. WAMC’s Josh Landes has more.

Publicity director Molly Merrihew tells WAMC that Dennis Krausnick died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Tuesday morning.

“As one of Shakespeare & Company’s founders and the director of the actor training program, Dennis’s contributions to the company are immeasurable,” read Marrihew from the company's statement.

Krausnick was 76 and died after a year-long struggle with prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The company will hold a public memorial service for him in June.