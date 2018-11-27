Shakespeare & Company Co-Founder Dennis Krausnick Dies At 76

By 4 hours ago
  • Dennis Krausnick.
    Dennis Krausnick.
    Eloy Garcia / Shakespeare & Company

A co-founder of Lenox, Massachusetts-based Shakespeare & Company has died. WAMC’s Josh Landes has more.

Publicity director Molly Merrihew tells WAMC that Dennis Krausnick died peacefully at home surrounded by his family Tuesday morning.

“As one of Shakespeare & Company’s founders and the director of the actor training program, Dennis’s contributions to the company are immeasurable,” read Marrihew from the company's statement.

Krausnick was 76 and died after a year-long struggle with prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease. The company will hold a public memorial service for him in June.

Tags: 
Shakespeare and Company

Related Content

Bob Goepfert Reviews "Macbeth" At Shakespeare & Company

By Bob Goepfert Jul 19, 2018
Scene from "Macbeth"
Shakespeare & Co.

LENOX, Mass. The production of “Macbeth” at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass. through August 5, is visually compelling, fascinatingly staged and articulate. But oddly, and rather sadly, this drama about a brutal tyrant who becomes a victim of his own ambitions is emotionally empty. Directed by Melia Bensussen, the work is an examination of the title character’s mental state as he assumes power by his assassination of the king and eventually the murder of all others he sees as a threat to his power.

Shakespeare & Co. Season Features Firsts, Reprises

By Jun 4, 2018
https://www.facebook.com/shakeandco/

Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusetts is gearing up for its 2018 season. WAMC spoke to its artistic director to learn more.

Shakespeare & Company 2018 Season Preview

By Jun 28, 2018
Artwork for Shakespeare & Company's 2018 season

This season, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusettes will be exploring themes of Delight, Deceit, and Desire. The season includes three Shakespeare plays: “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” and “Love's Labor's Lost;” plus the New England Premiere of “Morning After Grace” by Carey Crim; “Creditors” by August Strindberg adapted by David Greig; “Heisenberg” by Laurence Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens; “Mothers and Sons” by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally; and “HIR” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac.