 Security At State Capitols Stepped Up Amid New Safety Concerns | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Security At State Capitols Stepped Up Amid New Safety Concerns

By 46 seconds ago
  • Concrete barriers block access to Albany’s Capitol Hill via State Street.
    Concrete barriers block access to Albany’s Capitol Hill via State Street.
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

State capitols across the region are beefing up security amid heightened safety concerns following last week’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.



Concrete barriers block access to Albany’s Capitol Hill via State Street. New York State Troopers have increased their overall presence and are keeping a watchful eye after the FBI issued a bulletin warning that gatherings related to the transition of power from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden could lead to violence at all 50 state capitals and in Washington ahead of Biden’s January 20 inauguration. Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the matter Tuesday.
 

Barriers around the New York State Capitol.
Credit Jackie Orchard / WAMC

"On the increased security, yes we got the FBI alert. State Police are working on it and we'll have increased security during that period of time."

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he respects First Amendment rights but thinks it would be best if people stayed away from any planned demonstrations. He and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan issued a joint statement encouraging all residents and businesses to sign up for department alerts and follow the Albany Police Department on social media to stay informed.

"And we've been working on this for a little bit over a week, with information working with our intelligence sources at all levels. And just to see where we are. And so the mayor and I thought it was important to put something out, this information is now all public to the members of the community that lets them know that we're aware of the information that's out there and we're working with all of our partners to figure out exactly what the threat level is." In Vermont, Montpelier Police say they are partnering with federal agencies, the Capitol Police, the state attorney general, state police and local departments. They’re also asking the public to report any unusual activity. Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete says while there are no particular threats, there will be an enhanced police presence.
 

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete
Credit City of Montpelier

"We would not be responsible if we didn't have our diligence in planning for it in seeing what the national trends are, and seeing what we just saw at the U.S. Capitol. So we're gonna make sure that our response is gonna be measured and our response is gonna be appropriate as to any potential threat or any specific threat that we may learn about between now and not only just January 17th through the 20th, but going forward."

Asked about the FBI warning, Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday said there is no specific threat anywhere in Massachusetts.

"There are currently no known threats with respect to the statehouse or any other public building at this time in Massachusetts. And we will continue to monitor and track the information that's out there, and we will be appropriately prepared for anything that might happen."

According to the AP, Connecticut officials are "staying at a heightened awareness at all times," having conducted security assessments of various state buildings, including the state Capitol complex, given the FBI’s warnings.

Tags: 
U.S. Capitol insurrection
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Montpelier Police
Brian Peete
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Related Content

N.H. Town Hall Closes, Citing Threats After Police Chief Attended Capitol Rally

By 3 hours ago

Updated at 2:30 p.m. ET

Officials in Troy, N.H., are keeping the doors to their Town Hall locked after news that the town's police chief attended last week's large pro-Trump protest in Washington, D.C., triggered threats of violence.

The messages have been coming "more or less nonstop," Dick Thackston, chairman of the Troy Board of Selectmen, said by phone on Tuesday. He added that the Town Hall building only has one phone line.

"Every time we think that's got to be the last phone call or the last crazy email, there's another one," he said.

Trump Says His Comments Before Capitol Riot Were 'Totally Appropriate'

By 4 hours ago

Eight days from the end of his presidency, President Trump expressed no regret for his comments last week ahead of a riot and mob violence at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the deaths of at least five people and multiple injuries.

"People thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump said Tuesday when asked about his role in the siege, despite many at the highest levels of government — Republicans and Democrats — saying otherwise, three of his Cabinet members having resigned and a second impeachment effort now underway.

Residents Across The Northeast React To U.S. Capitol Insurrection

By Jan 7, 2021
(left) Bob Caprara, owner of Caprara’s Auto Body Shop in Troy, New York (right) Author Dennis Mahoney spoke outside his home in Troy
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

After Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol yesterday, resulting in four deaths and several injuries, Congress reconvened and cemented Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race. WAMC took to the streets today to speak with residents across the Northeast about how the events unfolded.