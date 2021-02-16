Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 Secretary Of State Blinken Outlines Biden Administration's Foreign Policy Goals By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on WAMC HD2 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on February 16, 2021 4:57 pm NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about foreign policy goals under the Biden administration and how he plans to shape America's standing on the global stage. ShareTweetEmail