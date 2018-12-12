Second Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Future Of Exit 20 Corridor

A public meeting will be held Thursday on the future of a busy exit off the Adirondack Northway.

The meeting in Queensbury is the second on the Warren County Pathway Corridor Planning Study.

Hosted by EDC Warren County at the Queensbury Senior Center, the open house and presentation will focus on Adirondack Northway Exit 20 – an area near regional attractions often clogged with visitors during summer months.

Attendees at the meeting set to run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. can learn more about the study and view recommendations for the future of corridor along Route 9.

