Search For Next Saratoga Springs Fire Chief To Begin Next Week

With the recent retirement announcement by Saratoga Springs’ fire chief, the city will begin interviewing for a new chief next week.

Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Robert Williams announced this week he would leave the department he joined in 1984 in February. He began as chief in 2009.

Public Safety Commissioner Peter Martin said he plans to begin interviewing qualified members of the city fire department who are interested in the job next week.

Martin said the plan is to have the next chief train with Williams before his departure.

“So Bob’s last day is the 28th of February, but we’ll actually have the new chief working with him for maybe six weeks before then,” said Martin.

Martin called Williams a “great friend to so many in the city.”