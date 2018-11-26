Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Scott Previews Lean Budget

By 2 hours ago
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Vermont Governor Phil Scott
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott says incoming lawmakers should expect a lean budget in the upcoming session of the state Legislature, which begins in January.

Scott said during a recent news conference that even though the state economy is growing most new revenue will have to be used to help fund the state's underfunded retirement pension funds.

Scott was elected to a second term earlier this month. He believes voters kept him in office because he helped balance a budget without raising taxes. The governor is again pushing to avoid tax hikes, calling it a "last resort."

Incoming lawmakers are due at the Statehouse this week for orientation and briefings on key issues, including the state of the economy and pressures on the state budget.

Scott wants to set aside $15 million in funding for clean water initiatives, but he did not specify a source for the money

MyNBC5 reports Scott hopes to work with Democrats, who will have large majorities in both the House and Senate.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Vermont budget
Scott Budget
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Governor Scott Explains Why He Allowed Budget To Become Law Without His Signature

By Jun 29, 2018
Vermont Statehouse 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Following two previous attempts, Vermont lawmakers passed a third budget on Monday and sent it to Governor Phil Scott, who had vetoed the first two plans saying they violated his pledge not to raise taxes or fees. Faced with a July 1st deadline, the governor announced Monday night that he would allow the latest version of the 2019 budget to become law without his signature.  The Republican discussed his decision Thursday during his first press conference since the move.

Second Vermont Budget Bill Passed Despite Veto Threat

By Jun 6, 2018
Vermont Statehouse 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Democratically-controlled Vermont House passed a revised 2019 budget bill on Tuesday but Republican Governor Phil Scott may veto the compromise measure if the Senate also approves the measure.

Vermont’s Third Budget Bill To Become Law Without Governor’s Signature

By Jun 26, 2018
Vermont Statehouse 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

It appears Vermont will avoid a government shutdown. With the July 1st fiscal year deadline approaching, Governor Phil Scott has decided to allow the third version of the budget that legislators have sent him to become law, but he’s not signing the fiscal plan.

Vermont Legislature Votes For Third Budget Bill And Sends It To Governor

By Jun 25, 2018
Vermont Statehouse 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

The Vermont Senate has voted in favor of the third budget bill passed by the House and sent the bill to Republican Governor Phil Scott, who has until the end of the week to sign or veto it.