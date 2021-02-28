 Scotia Mayor Tom Gifford Discusses Upcoming Projects | WAMC
Scotia Mayor Tom Gifford Discusses Upcoming Projects

  • Scotia Mayor Tom Gifford
    Photo provided to WAMC by Tom Gifford

The village of Scotia in Schenectady County is preparing for some neighborhood improvements. Democratic Mayor Tom Gifford told WAMC's Lucas Willard about some efforts that are in the planning stages, including pedestrian improvement projects.

  

