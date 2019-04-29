Schenectady's Longest-Serving Mayor Dies At 97

Frank Duci, Schenectady's longest-serving mayor, died Sunday morning at the age of 97. The Daily Gazette reports the lifelong Republican, who was mayor of Schenectady, New York, for 16 years in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, died in Florida.

Duci also served a dozen years as a Schenectady County Legislator and seven years on the City Council. He was also chairman of the Municipal Housing Authority.

In a statement Sunday, Republican New York State Senator Jim Tedisco said Duci "was a public servant dynamo and a juggernaut in and of himself when it came to standing up for what he believed was in the best interest of those he represented in his many years of dedicated public service."

Former Schenectady Mayor Brian Stratton, a Democrat, remembered Duci, in part, as “a tremendous public servant…He was there for the people.”

The cause of death has not yet been reported.