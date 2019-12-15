Schenectady DRI Committee To Host First Meeting Tuesday

The first meeting of a committee tasked with exploring how to spend a $10 million state grant will meet in Schenectady this week.

The Local Planning Committee for Schenectady Downtown Revitalization Initiative will meet Tuesday.

The city, which competed for and was awarded the DRI grant in November, has launched a website on the project and is seeking input.

A public comment period will be held at the conclusion of the meeting that begins Tuesday evening at 6 at Schenectady County Community College.