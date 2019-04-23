Schenectady County Legislature Taps New County Manager

The Schenectady County Legislature has appointed a new county manager.

The County Legislature held a special meeting Monday night to appoint former County Legislator Rory Fluman as the next County Manager.

Fluman, an occupational therapist, hails from of Scotia and has been on the county board for six years. "About 10 years ago I got into elected politics and was a Village of Scotia trustee. I served on the Schenectady County Library board, Schenectady County water conservation board. In 2014 I was elected to the Schenectady County Legislature. So for five years I've been a part-time legislator. It's been terrific. I've learned so much. I've achieved so much, being one of the primary movers with the unified command center that was combining all dispatch units from across the county into one unified center."

In December, long-time County Manager Kathleen Rooney announced her retirement after 13 years as County Manager. "In reality, it is a County Executive, so you are the head of the bureaucracy. You're the chief budgetary officer, but you are appointed by the legislature, not elected like in Albany or other counties."

The 49-year-old Fluman was chosen from a field of 13 applicants following a nationwide search. He says he joined that field reluctantly, only after friends and fellow-politicians told him he'd be a good fit for the job that carries a salary of more than $160,000. "So I continued through the interview process and did well there with a committee of six that were interviewing multiple folks for the position, and they chose me. There was no cajoling or politicking. It was a true looking at experiences both inside and outside of Schenectady County government."

Schenectady County Legislature Majority Leader Gary Hughes, a Democrat, says Fluman beat out three other finalists for the position. "I believe we've found an individual who combines experience in Schenectady County government, in village government in the county with an understanding of how the county government operates and also with a strong working relationship with the management team that he'll be leading and with the members of the legislature to whom he reports as the County Manager."

Fluman say he's ready. "My first mission, to maintain that we don't raise property taxes in Schenectady County, because we look to efficiencies in our government."

Fluman begins June 7th.