Schenectady County GOP Chair Koetzle Backs State Leadership Change

After a decade, Ed Cox is out as chair of the New York state Republican Committee. Cox, the son-in-law of President Richard Nixon, will join the Trump 2020 campaign after Erie County Republican Chair Nick Langworthy secured enough support to take over state leadership. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election in New York since 2002 — one of the reasons local leaders sought the change. Schenectady County GOP Chair Chris Koetzle, also the Glenville Town Supervisor, supported the change, citing Langworthy’s upstate roots. Koetzle spoke Tuesday with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.