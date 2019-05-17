Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Saratoga Springs Recovery Center Expands

By 1 minute ago

A recovery center in Saratoga Springs has doubled in size. The center hopes to provide new programs for people battling addiction and their families. WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard took a tour.

Healing Springs Recovery and Outreach Center in Saratoga Springs has a new look. Through funding from the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services and the federal State Opioid Response program, the recovery center that opened on High Rock Avenue in 2016 has expanded from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet.

The expansion includes a new library, office space, an art room, and a multi-purpose “living room” that can be used free of charge for people in recovery or seeking recovery. There’s also a larger, existing room that can be used for a variety of meetings and activities.

Janine Stuchin is Executive Director of The Prevention Council of Saratoga, which operates the recovery center.

“But here we can have on Friday nights, yoga can be going on on one side, we can have movie night on this side. Or game night. Or people that simply want to come here and talk, but not do art. So folks are doing are in the other room…” said Stuchin.

The center does not provide treatment services, but is intended to be a sober environment where people can support each other.

Stuchin says the center is “heavily utilized.” Healing Springs accommodates 400 people a month.

“We are open and support all methods, all paths to recovery. So we would welcome anybody in recovery, seeking recovery from addiction, and their family members. And family can come even if a loved one is not ready to go through treatment and seek recovery,” said Stuchin.

In addition to offering new programs and activities, the expansion has allowed Healing Springs to bring on a new part-time certified recovery peer advocate.

Family Support Navigator Brendan Norton, who is in recovery himself, has a master’s degree in counseling and works with families across Saratoga, Warren, and Washington County.

“So my role changes  a lot – this thing rings all the time – so that’s often a big part of what my day looks like…” said Norton.

Norton says Healing Springs is a place where people looking to overcome substance abuse can be referred to other services. He says it also can be a place where families can meet other families in similar situations.

“There’s very much the stigma of addiction that’s still alive today. And I had one mom say to me, ‘I don’t know what’s worse, my daughter’s addiction or other’s attitudes about her addiction.’ So families can connect with other families who are here for the same reason. And there’s no judgement. So that’s one of the biggest things. It’s a judgement free zone and a little bit of hope,” said Norton.

Healing Springs is located at the Mill at 125 High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Tags: 
Healing Springs
addiction and recovery
saratoga springs
addiction

Related Content

Notes On An All-American Family

By Mar 6, 2019
Book cover for Survival Math

Award-winning author Mitchell Jackson takes us inside the drug-ravaged neighborhood and struggling family of his youth, while examining the cultural forces that led him and his family to today.

Jackson candidly explores his tumultuous youth in the other America. His book, "Survival Math," takes its name from the calculations Mitchell and his family made to keep safe—to stay alive—in their community, a small black neighborhood in Portland, Oregon blighted by drugs, violence, poverty, and governmental neglect.

Mitchell explores the Portland of his childhood, tracing the ways in which his family managed their lives in and around drugs, prostitution, gangs, and imprisonment as members of a tiny black population in one of the country’s whitest cities. He discusses sex work and serial killers, gangs and guns, near-death experiences, composite fathers, the concept of “hustle,” and the destructive power of drugs and addiction on family.

State Report Finds Progress In Opioid Crisis But More Work Needed

By Feb 10, 2019
white pills and bottles

A Vermont panel has released a progress report finding the state has made improvements on the ongoing opioid crisis, but there is still a long way to go.

Choosing A Focused Life In A Noisy World

By Feb 8, 2019
Book Cover - Digital Minimalism

We’re all aware that innovations like smartphones and social media can have a negative impact on our lives, but the thought of quitting these technologies can scare us into believing we’ll be left disconnected and left behind.

According to Georgetown Computer Science Professor Cal Newport, the solution isn’t relying on tips and hacks to use technology less, and it isn’t an outright rejection either -- it’s a clear, simple philosophy for our technology use.

In his new book, "Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World," Newport suggests focusing your online time on a small number of carefully selected activities that strongly support things you value, allowing you to happily miss out on everything else.

Progress On Opioid Crisis Is Uneven In Massachusetts

By 5 hours ago
Needle used for Heroin

             Deaths from opioid overdoses continue to decline in Massachusetts, but the progress is uneven across the state. 