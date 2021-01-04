 Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly Won't Seek Third Term | WAMC

Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly Won't Seek Third Term

  • Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly
    Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

More change is coming to Saratoga Springs City Hall. Mayor Meg Kelly said Monday she will not seek a third two-year term in November.

The Democrat said in a statement that serving as mayor “has been a once in a lifetime chance to contribute to the city’s future.” Kelly’s announcement comes after Finance Commissioner Michele Madigan, also a Democrat, said she wouldn’t seek a sixth term in November.

Kelly easily won re-election in 2019. The 2021 campaign already features one candidate: former Kelly aide David Snyder.

