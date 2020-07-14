Saratoga Race Course Imposes COVID-19 Safety Measures

The Saratoga Race Course meet starts Thursday with new restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Racing Association and Saratoga Springs officials say the 40-day meet will be held without spectators, on-site betting, or jockeys from out of state.

A temporary privacy fence will surround the facility. Assistant Chief of Police John Catone says he is already seeing fans on social media drumming up support for tail-gating near the track, which is discouraged.

“You have die-hard race fans," Catone said. "This is a part of their livelihood and they want to be as normal as possible. So we’re just trying to discourage it. For one year – let’s go a different route.”

Two Saratoga Springs police officers will be on site to disperse crowds and control traffic. Racing continues for 40 days, with Monday and Tuesday off, through Labor Day.