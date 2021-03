Saratoga County is among the New York counties that are ahead of the statewide average in coronavirus vaccine distribution.

But the county is still without its own state-run vaccination center, though officials have been ready for weeks to use the Saratoga Springs City Center as a mass vaccination site when enough supply is available.

For an update on this and other matters in the county, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with Board of Supervisors Chair and Town Supervisor of Moreau, Todd Kusnierz.