Sanders To Rally In Vermont

Later this month, Senator Bernie Sanders will rally in Vermont for the first time in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Independent Bernie Sanders announced his second campaign for president as a Democrat in February but has yet to hold a rally in the state that he represents in the U.S. Senate.  

His campaign had said they wanted to wait until better weather in the spring. Sanders will rally with supporters at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Saturday, May 25th.

Sanders’ campaign says it will highlight his career in public service and celebrate his impact on Vermont over the years. The rally will begin at 2 p.m.
 

