Sam Anderson's "Boom Town" Makes The Case For OKC

By 38 minutes ago

Sam Anderson is an award-winning staff writer for The New York Times Magazine - formerly a book critic for the same. His first book, “Boom Town: The Fantastical Saga of Oklahoma City, its Chaotic Founding... its Purloined Basketball Team, and the Dream of Becoming a World-class Metropolis” was released this summer.

“Boom Town” hops around the fascinating story of Oklahoma’s capital city, which is like zooming in on a sped up story of America with everything that entails: dream attainment and major success for some; land ownership; enormous civic pride perhaps only outmatched by civic confusion; power-struggles; architecture that goes up too fast; solid and stately buildings that get knocked down too soon in the name of progress; the unfortunate truths that generate the necessity for an inspiring civil rights movement; extreme weather, sports, rock and roll, and terror.

Oklahoma City also boasts more than a few events that could safely be called uniquely its own, with one example being: Operation Bongo. In 1964, the Federal Aviation Administration used various aircraft to generate sonic booms over OKC to test their effect on structures and public attitude. The public attitude was, largely: “Quit it with the sonic booms.”

Anderson was sent to OKC by The New York Times Magazine to write a splashy feature on the city's NBA team, The Thunder. Luckily for readers, he made a major connection to the place and with the people who live there.

Former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett On The Big Promise Of Our Midsize Metros

By Nov 6, 2018
Book Cover: The Next American City

Mick Cornett served four terms as Oklahoma City's longest-serving Mayor from 2004 to 2018. Midway through his time in office, Newsweek called him one of the five most innovative mayors in the country, and at the end of his Mayoralty he was named #25 on Fortune Magazine's "World's Greatest Leaders" list. London-based World Mayors listed him as the #2 mayor in the world, and Governing magazine named him the Public Official of the Year in 2010. Best known for helping Oklahoma City attract the NBA's Thunder franchise and putting Oklahoma City "on a diet" to lose a collective million pounds, Cornett also led the charge to pass MAPS 3, an innovative $800 million civic infrastructure investment in parks, urban transit, wellness centers, and downtown amenities that have dramatically reshaped Oklahoma City.

Cornett's books, "The Next American City: The Big Promise of Our Midsize Metros," is a hopeful and illuminating look at the dynamic and inventive urban centers that will lead the United States in coming years.

Seventeen Stars Added To The Multitudes: Melissa McGill's "Constellation"

By Nov 9, 2015
Hudson State Park at Midnight
Paul Gallo

  There is a new Constellation in the night sky over the Hudson Highlands State Park.

On Pollepel Island about 1,000 feet off the shores of Beacon, NY and across the Hudson River from Storm King Mountain, the Bannerman Castle ruin - a property of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation - has inspired Beacon-based artist, Melissa McGill, to create and install "Constellation" - a sculpture and light creation made up of 17 40-80 foot poles with a solar-powered LED light globe at the top of each. As the sun sets each night for the next two years, McGill's Constellation will fade-in over Bannerman - joining the natural stars in the sky.

The companion book Constellation accompanies the installation, both as an extension and artifact of the project. The book is a visual and literary dialogue between artist Melissa McGill and several celebrated writers and poets, using the artwork as a springboard for inspiration and collaboration. Melissa will do a book talk and signing at The Cold Spring General Store in Cold Spring, NY on November 13th.

Earlier this year we met Melissa McGill and Bannerman Castle Trust member Tom Johnson at The Cornwall Yacht Club and we visited the island where we spoke with Melissa about this special celestial sculpture.

Neko Case: "Hell-On"

By Jun 27, 2018
Neko Case
nekocase.com

This Friday, June 29, Ray LaMontagne’s "Part Of The Light" tour will take the stage in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts with very special guest: Neko Case. They will also perform at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, July 4.

Neko Case, a member of The New Pornographers and power-trio case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, put out a new solo-album out this month. “Hell-On” was released by ANTI- Records on June 1. It’s largely self-produced full of new stories and new sounds from the reliably fantastic musician.

Bartlett Sher and Steven Pasquale - "The Bridges of Madison County" at Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 29, 2013

    The Williamstown Theatre Festival's Broadway-bound production of The Bridges of Madison County musical, starring Steven Pasquale and Elena Shaddow opens on August 1st.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, Bridges will play the main stage through August 18th. The show then moves to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, with performances beginning January 13th and officially opening in late-February.

Based on Robert James Waller’s 1992 bestselling novel, The Bridges of Madison County features a score by Tony winner Jason Robert Brown and a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman. The musical tells the story of Robert Kincaid (played by Steven Pasquale) and his life-changing, four-day love affair with Iowa farm wife, Francesca Johnson.

Sher’s Broadway credits include Golden Boy, South Pacific, Awake and Sing!, The Light in the Piazza, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Steven Pasquale - a series regular on the seven-season FX hit Rescue Me - last appeared on Broadway in the Neil LaBute play Reasons to Be Pretty and was here at Williamstown last season in Far From Heaven.