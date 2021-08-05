Roundtable Music 8/5

The 31st Bard Music Festival opens on Friday and explores “Nadia Boulanger and Her World.” Over two weekends, twelve themed concert programs will examine and contextualize the life and career of Nadia Boulanger, “arguably … the most important woman in the history of classical music” (according to BBC Music).
Enriched by a wealth of compositions by Boulanger, her predecessors, her contemporaries and her unparalleled roster of students, Weekend One explores Music in Paris in the first half of the 20th century (Aug 6–8), and Weekend Two addresses The 20th-Century Legacy of Nadia Boulanger (Aug 12–15).
Artistic Codirector Christopher Gibbs - James Ottaway Jr. Professor of Music at Bard and Bard Conservatory professor joins us.
Tori Murden McClure was the first woman - and the first American - to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean. She succeeded in 1999 after an attempt in 1998 was foiled by a hurricane. Her vessel? A 23 foot rowboat she had built and named the “American Pearl.” The story of her accomplishment has inspired the new musical “Row” - with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter, Dawn Landes.
Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein join us, followed by Grace McClean, the actor portraying Tori Murden McClure in "Row."
McClean's performances in previous projects have been called “electrifying” by The Huffington Post and “phenomenal” by The New York Times. In addition to performing on Broadway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Off, McClean makes time for her band Grace McLean & Them Apples -- and for radio interviews.
“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.
With the support of New York Stage and Film, Quijada and Robinson started working on “Mexodus” at the the beginning of our recent global pandemic. They have been collaborating while physically separate through technology -- releasing one track per month, with accompanying video of the two artists performing, for twelve months. Track 7 was recorded last February at Vassar’s Modfest.
New York Stage and Film will present “Mexodus” at Vassar College on July 17 at 7 p.m. and at Marist College on July 24 at 3 p.m.