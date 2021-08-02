 Roundtable Music 8/2 | WAMC
Roundtable Music 8/2

Urban Renewal At The Guthrie Center

By Jul 23, 2021
Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, MA
JD Allen / WAMC

The band Urban Renewal returns to the Guthrie Center tonight and tomorrow night. They blend a mixture of 70's funk with West African polyrhythms. The group features high energy vocals, a tight rhythm section, with some kickin' horns and percussion.

This band is a blast and lots of fun. Expect a dance floor and a very party feel! All proceeds benefit the Guthrie Center.

Featuring the music of some of the greats: Earth Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Aretha, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. Band member Matthew Penn joins us this morning to tell us more.

New York Stage And Film Presents "Mexodus" By Brian Quijada And Nygel D. Robinson

By Jul 12, 2021
Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson - screencap from "A DIOS" video - From the MEXODUS concept album about the Underground Railroad that led south to Mexico.
Brian Quijada/Nygel D. Robinson via YouTube / via YouTube

“Mexodus” is a new musical work by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson inspired by the estimated 4,000-10,000 enslaved people in the Southern part of the United States who found new lives in Mexico instead moving to the northern United States.

With the support of New York Stage and Film, Quijada and Robinson started working on “Mexodus” at the the beginning of our recent global pandemic. They have been collaborating while physically separate through technology -- releasing one track per month, with accompanying video of the two artists performing, for twelve months. Track 7 was recorded last February at Vassar’s Modfest.

New York Stage and Film will present “Mexodus” at Vassar College on July 17 at 7 p.m. and at Marist College on July 24 at 3 p.m.

Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents World Premiere Musical "Row"

By Jul 13, 2021
WTF keyart for ROW
Williamstown Theatre Festival

Tori Murden McClure was the first woman - and the first American - to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean. She succeeded in 1999 after an attempt in 1998 was foiled by a hurricane. Her vessel? A 23 foot rowboat she had built and named the “American Pearl.” The story of her accomplishment has inspired the new musical “Row” - with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter, Dawn Landes.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival presents the World Premiere Musical “Row” directed by Tyne Rafaeli at The Clark through August 15. Please note, there is limited ticket availability. 

Dawn Landes and Daniel Goldstein join us, followed by Grace McClean, the actor portraying Tori Murden McClure in "Row."

McClean's performances in previous projects have been called “electrifying” by The Huffington Post and “phenomenal” by The New York Times. In addition to performing on Broadway (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Off, McClean makes time for her band Grace McLean & Them Apples -- and for radio interviews.