Roundtable Music 8/12

Sue Elliott is the Director of The Tanglewood Learning Institute. She joined us to discuss TLI's online master classes, educational series, ShopTalks, OpenForums, celebration of the 250th anniversary Beethoven's birth, and more.
Julianne Lee has a distinctive career as both a violinist and violist, appearing frequently as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. Currently assistant principal second violinist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Lee has been a member of the violin section since 2006.
She will perform in a "BSO Musicians in Recital from Tanglewood" concert featuring works by Mozart, Roumain and Schubert. The recital will be hosted by Lauren Ambrose and will be online at tanglewood.org on August 20.
Pianist Conrad Tao made his Tanglewood debut as soloist and Ravel's Piano Concerto in G in August 2019. Now on Saturday, August 15, at 8 p.m., he will perform as part of the Great Performers in Recital at Tanglewood online series.
Known as a composer as well as a pianist, Tao will show the breadth of his musical interests in the recital of music at the center of which is Beethoven's towering Tempest Sonata, which exploits the full range and power of the piano.
Conrad Tao has appeared worldwide as a pianist and composer, and has been dubbed "a musician of probing intellect and open-hearted vision" by the New York Times.