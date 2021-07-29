Roundtable Music 7/29

The band Urban Renewal returns to the Guthrie Center tonight and tomorrow night. They blend a mixture of 70's funk with West African polyrhythms. The group features high energy vocals, a tight rhythm section, with some kickin' horns and percussion.
This band is a blast and lots of fun. Expect a dance floor and a very party feel! All proceeds benefit the Guthrie Center.
Featuring the music of some of the greats: Earth Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Aretha, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. Band member Matthew Penn joins us this morning to tell us more.
On Saturday, July 24 at 7p.m., cellist, arranger, and producer Maya Beiser will be joined with a group of all-star cellists in a sold-out concert to perform Maya Beiser x Philip Glass at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.
Drawn from her latest album (which was recorded at Hudson Hall in the winter of 2021), the immersive performance brings together an astounding group of avant-garde cellists to create a multi-layered sound sculpture, exploring and unveiling new dimensions in some of Philip Glass’s most powerful and achingly beautiful works.
Maya’s solo album, "Maya Beiser x Philip Glass," came out on her Islandia Music Records label today!
Richard Kind has been a ubiquitous yeoman of stage and screen for a number of decades - equally adept in both comedic and dramatic roles. His television series include regular and recurring parts on: “Mad About You,” “Spin City,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Goldbergs,” and many other network, cable, and streaming shows. He’s often employed to use his signature bombast to bring animated characters to life - out of personal preference allow me to note Marty Glauberman from the Netflix Series “Big Mouth” and imaginary friend of indeterminate species, “Bing Bong” in the Pixar film “Inside Out.”
He was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Marcus Hoff in the 2013 Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway production of “The Big Knife” and other Broadway credits include “The Producers,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and “Kiss Me Kate.”
On Monday, August 2, Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind will host Broadway in the Berkshires at The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Massachusetts with an evening of all-star entertainment featuring Broadway’s brightest stars.
Producer and actor Deborah Grausman has assembled an extraordinary cast, exceptional musicians, and a first-rate creative team for an evening that is sure to entertain.