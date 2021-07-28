Roundtable Music 7/28

The band Urban Renewal returns to the Guthrie Center tonight and tomorrow night. They blend a mixture of 70's funk with West African polyrhythms. The group features high energy vocals, a tight rhythm section, with some kickin' horns and percussion.
This band is a blast and lots of fun. Expect a dance floor and a very party feel! All proceeds benefit the Guthrie Center.
Featuring the music of some of the greats: Earth Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Aretha, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. Band member Matthew Penn joins us this morning to tell us more.
On Saturday, July 24 at 7p.m., cellist, arranger, and producer Maya Beiser will be joined with a group of all-star cellists in a sold-out concert to perform Maya Beiser x Philip Glass at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.
Drawn from her latest album (which was recorded at Hudson Hall in the winter of 2021), the immersive performance brings together an astounding group of avant-garde cellists to create a multi-layered sound sculpture, exploring and unveiling new dimensions in some of Philip Glass’s most powerful and achingly beautiful works.
Maya’s solo album, "Maya Beiser x Philip Glass," came out on her Islandia Music Records label today!
The uplifting spirit of Black roots music will ripple through two weekends this July as part of Bard SummerScape.
Conceived as a platform to create a creative healing space for a troupe of predominantly BIPOC artists to develop a series of new concerts in collaboration and fellowship with one another, Black Roots Summer will convene a group of over 20 vocalists, musicians, dancers, and creative artists for a two-week residency resulting in three original concerts.
Black Roots Summer is presented as part of SummerScape in association with Electric Root. The events are curated by producer Jono Gasparro and musician Michael Mwenso. Michael and his band Mwenso and the Shakes will perform on 7/23 and 7/24. Genius Mother Mary: A Sonic Retrospective of Mary Lou Williams will be on 7/29 and "The Sound of (Black) Music" will ring out on 7/30 and 7/31.