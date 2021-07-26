Roundtable Music 7/26

The band Urban Renewal returns to the Guthrie Center tonight and tomorrow night. They blend a mixture of 70's funk with West African polyrhythms. The group features high energy vocals, a tight rhythm section, with some kickin' horns and percussion.

This band is a blast and lots of fun. Expect a dance floor and a very party feel! All proceeds benefit the Guthrie Center.

Featuring the music of some of the greats: Earth Wind & Fire, Tower of Power, Aretha, Stevie Wonder and Sly & The Family Stone. Band member Matthew Penn joins us this morning to tell us more.