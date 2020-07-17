 Roundtable Music 7/17 | WAMC
The Roundtable

Roundtable Music 7/17

Related Content

Berkshire High Peaks Festival Goes Virtual

By 23 hours ago
Artwork for Berkshire High Peaks Festival

Bowing to health concerns over COVID-19, Berkshire High Peaks Festival - a 10-day midsummer chamber music intensive - is going digital.

Presented by Close Encounters With Music at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts and venues in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and New York's Hudson Valley, the 10-day festival typically includes concerts, lectures and master classes featuring faculty artists and young string musicians and vocalists from around the world. 

Instead, this year's festival, July 20-31, will be offered online In addition to performing and attending master classes and discussions, students each receive four private lessons.

Close Encounters Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani joins us.

"All I Ever Wanted: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir" By The Go-Go's Kathy Valentine

By 23 hours ago
Book cover for "All I Ever Wanted"

Joe Donahue: Kathy Valentine is a musician and songwriter known for being part of the all-female band The Go-Go's. She wrote or co-wrote many of the band's most renowned songs including "Vacation" and "Head Over Heels". In addition to playing music and writing songs, she has worked as an actor, public speaker and spokesperson and producer. She is now an author, the name of the new book is "All I Ever Wanted: A Rock 'n' Roll Memoir". 

François Clemmons: Part-Time Introvert, Musician, And Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood's Officer Clemmons

By Jul 10, 2020
Fred Rogers and François Clemmons on Mr. Rogers Neighorhood, cooling their feet in a small pool

While you may not immediately recognize the name François Clemmons, you certainly may know him from his groundbreaking role as Officer Clemmons, a recurring character on "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" with Fred Rogers.

Clemmons overcame a difficult childhood of discrimination to become a musician, a noted choir director, and to serve as a positive image of a black American at a time when racial tensions in the United States were very high.

As he writes in his new memoir, he found a family in Fred Rogers, a friend and mentor. He writes about his life and his deep friendship with Rogers in his new memoir "Officer Clemmons."