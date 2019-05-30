Roundtable Music 5/30

This summer, The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) will present perennial favorites such as Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival, the New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Opera Saratoga, plus exciting new programming.
SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol joins us with a preview of the season.
This Thursday at 7:30 - The Rochmon Record Club will converge at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio to listen, learn about and discuss the classic 1976 album “Hotel California” by the Eagles.
“Hotel California” marked a shift in sound for the easy going southern Californian rockers and remains the Eagles best-selling original album. “Hotel California” is the first Eagles album to feature the legendary Joe Walsh on guitar and his presence is felt all over the record.
The Listening Party begins with a live audio & video presentation by Chuck Vosganian aka “Rochmon” and he joins us.
Many people know Annie Lennox as the voice who has sold over 83 million records both as a solo artist and as one half of The Eurythmics, an Oscar and Grammy award winning artist and a tireless activist. Now, at Mass MoCA, she presents: "Annie Lennox: 'Now I Let You Go...,'" an exhibition comprised of hundreds of artifacts culled from her personal collection of memorabilia, found objects, and personal effects accrued throughout her lifetime and revealed within a large earthen mound.
The exhibition — part material diary, part art installation — is accompanied by a printed "field guide" in which Lennox annotates many of the objects on display; identifying the objects and adding recollections, personal stories, and provenance.