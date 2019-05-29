Roundtable Music 5/29

This Thursday at 7:30 - The Rochmon Record Club will converge at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio to listen, learn about and discuss the classic 1976 album “Hotel California” by the Eagles.

“Hotel California” marked a shift in sound for the easy going southern Californian rockers and remains the Eagles best-selling original album. “Hotel California” is the first Eagles album to feature the legendary Joe Walsh on guitar and his presence is felt all over the record.

The Listening Party begins with a live audio & video presentation by Chuck Vosganian aka “Rochmon” and he joins us.