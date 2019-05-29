Roundtable Music 5/29

This Thursday at 7:30 - The Rochmon Record Club will converge at The Linda – WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio to listen, learn about and discuss the classic 1976 album “Hotel California” by the Eagles.
“Hotel California” marked a shift in sound for the easy going southern Californian rockers and remains the Eagles best-selling original album. “Hotel California” is the first Eagles album to feature the legendary Joe Walsh on guitar and his presence is felt all over the record.
The Listening Party begins with a live audio & video presentation by Chuck Vosganian aka “Rochmon” and he joins us.
Many people know Annie Lennox as the voice who has sold over 83 million records both as a solo artist and as one half of The Eurythmics, an Oscar and Grammy award winning artist and a tireless activist. Now, at Mass MoCA, she presents: "Annie Lennox: 'Now I Let You Go...,'" an exhibition comprised of hundreds of artifacts culled from her personal collection of memorabilia, found objects, and personal effects accrued throughout her lifetime and revealed within a large earthen mound.
The exhibition — part material diary, part art installation — is accompanied by a printed "field guide" in which Lennox annotates many of the objects on display; identifying the objects and adding recollections, personal stories, and provenance.
Sing Out! New York kicks off on Thursday, May 30 with First Draughts Reading Session & Beer Tasting and runs through Sunday, June 2 in Troy, then embarks on a four-concert tour of the greater Capital Region on Thursday, June 6. Two milestone anniversaries frame the festival: the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.
Sing Out! New York draws inspiration from both these events, and celebrates New York’s leading role in championing equal rights, through innovative concerts, close encounters with today’s most adventurous artists and composers, interactive workshops, collaborative community events, film screenings, and artistic happenings.
The festival is curated by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor and Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller who joined us along with ASO Executive Director Anna Kuwabara.