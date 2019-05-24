Roundtable Music 5/24

Related Program: 
"Sing Out! New York" - The Albany Symphony’s 2019 American Music Festival

By May 20, 2019
Sing Out! New York logo for Albany Symphony's American Music Festival

The Albany Symphony’s 2019 American Music Festival, Sing Out! New York, is a two-weekend festival and regional tour of musical performances and new art happenings.

Sing Out! New York kicks off on Thursday, May 30 with First Draughts Reading Session & Beer Tasting and runs through Sunday, June 2 in Troy, then embarks on a four-concert tour of the greater Capital Region on Thursday, June 6. Two milestone anniversaries frame the festival: the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Sing Out! New York draws inspiration from both these events, and celebrates New York’s leading role in championing equal rights, through innovative concerts, close encounters with today’s most adventurous artists and composers, interactive workshops, collaborative community events, film screenings, and artistic happenings.

The festival is curated by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor and Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller who joined us along with ASO Executive Director Anna Kuwabara.

Newburgh Illuminated Festival

By 22 hours ago
Newburgh Illuminated Festival logo/artwork

The Newburgh Illuminated Festival is an event designed to celebrate the diversity and dynamism of the city with a day of music, art, dance, poetry, food, and more. It brings people and families together to shine a light on the City of Newburgh to bring new people to the area, increased tourism, attract new businesses and have a positive effect on our regional perception.

The brainchild of Newburgh mayor Judy Kennedy, the event will be held this year on June 1 on Broadway near Liberty and Grand Streets from noon until 10pm. Four outdoor performance stages will be featured throughout the day along with the annual Colorfest, activities especially for children on the lawn of Washington Headquarters, musical guests at the Wherehouse, a dance and performing arts stage, a fashion show and much more.

To tell us more, we welcome Festival Board Chairman, Paul Ernenwein.

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow At Barrington Stage 6/1

By 22 hours ago
The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has new music their ready to play and they will do so on Barrington Stage Company’s Mainstage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on June 1.

The collaborative of five Massachusetts-based singer-songwriters have recorded a new album entitled “Band Together” which is forthcoming. The release date isn’t set, but we get to preview a few of the tracks in this interview. The album was recorded at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts, produced by Johnny Irion, and features special guests Steve Gorman, Pat Sansone, and Arlo Guthrie.

The members of The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow are Tory Hanna, Chris Merenda, Greg Smith, David Tanklefsky, and Billy Keane - who joins us.

"No Walls And The Recurring Dream: A Memoir" By Ani DiFranco

By 21 hours ago
Book Cover for No Walls and the Recurring Dream

Ani DiFranco is a Grammy-winning musical artist and feminist icon recognized for her poetry and songwriting which pierces social convention and challenges the status quo, as well as for her social activism and political engagement. Her new book is No Walls and the Recurring Dream.

DiFranco’s coming of age story is defined by her ethos of fierce independence: from being an emancipated minor sleeping in a Buffalo bus station, to unwaveringly building a career through appearances at small clubs and festivals, to releasing her first album at the age of 18, to consciously rejecting the mainstream recording industry and creating her own label, Righteous Babe Records.