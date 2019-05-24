Roundtable Music 5/24

The Albany Symphony’s 2019 American Music Festival, Sing Out! New York, is a two-weekend festival and regional tour of musical performances and new art happenings.

Sing Out! New York kicks off on Thursday, May 30 with First Draughts Reading Session & Beer Tasting and runs through Sunday, June 2 in Troy, then embarks on a four-concert tour of the greater Capital Region on Thursday, June 6. Two milestone anniversaries frame the festival: the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

Sing Out! New York draws inspiration from both these events, and celebrates New York’s leading role in championing equal rights, through innovative concerts, close encounters with today’s most adventurous artists and composers, interactive workshops, collaborative community events, film screenings, and artistic happenings.

The festival is curated by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor and Albany Symphony Music Director David Alan Miller who joined us along with ASO Executive Director Anna Kuwabara.