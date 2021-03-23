Roundtable Music 3/23

Composer Evan Mack is a Senior Teaching Professor at Skidmore College and joins us to discuss the release of his new recording titled “The Travelled Road,” recorded at Zankel Music Center in Saratoga Springs and featuring Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Megan Marino, pianist John Arida and cellist Jameson Platte.
Each selection features lyrics from noteworthy figures in history, including “A Little More Perfect,” Justice Anthony Kennedy’s majority opinion on Obergefell v. Hodges; “Three Reflections of Sister Dorothy,” written by Sr. Dorothy Stang, a nun from Ohio who was murdered by hire in the Brazilian Amazon while working to help poor farmers and save the rainforest; “Preach Sister, Preach,” celebrating the words of iconic women; “The Secret Ocean,” poems by Mark Jarman which deal with the passage of time; and “The Road and the End,” Carl Sandburg’s famous 1916 poem.
Led by composer/pianist, JooWan Kim, Oakland based Hip-Hop orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj creates metamusic by sampling principles from the Hip-Hop and Classical genres.
Since 2010 Ensemble Mik Nawooj has attracted some of the most excellent classical musicians and MCs in the San Francisco Bay Area while gaining national attention.
Their new album “Death Become Life” is available today. Some of the music on the album deconstructs iconic classical repertoire - works by Beethoven, Bach, and Mozart - given the JooWan Kim treatment and featuring, of course, the ensemble’s MC: Sandman.
The album release is accompanied by 5 live performance music videos, and a virtual release party in collaboration with Asian Art Museum x Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. The videos were filmed at the museum and feature turf dancers and Ensemble Mik Nawooj in the exhibitions.