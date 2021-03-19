Roundtable Music 3/19

On Sunday, June 24th Jon Batiste will perform with The Dap-Kings at the Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival at SPAC.

Batiste was born into a musical family in Louisiana, he studied at Julliard, attended the Skidmore Jazz Institute, his band, Stay Human, is the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert -- and he’s the Co-Artistic Director at-large for the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.