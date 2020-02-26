Roundtable Music 2/26

In celebration of Black History Month, the Palace Theatre in Albany will be presenting an evening of art, music and spoken word by some of the most talented Black artists in the Capital Region.
The Black History Month Celebration on Sunday night at 6 p.m. is a free show and open to all to attend. Music will be provided by DJ Trumastr and there will be a special performances by the Black Upstate Theatre Troupe.
To tell us more we welcome Palace Theatre Director of Community Engagement and Signature Events Karen Dyer, Palace Theatre Director of Marketing Sean Allen, and local actor, director, playwright performing at the Black History Month Celebration, Aaron Moore.