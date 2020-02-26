 Roundtable Music 2/26 | WAMC
The Roundtable

Roundtable Music 2/26

playlist
music
roundtable playlist
rt playlist

The Squeeze Songbook Tour In Northampton Tonight

By Feb 24, 2020
Squeeze

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their songwriting partnership, brought together by an ad in a sweetshop window. By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits which lasted until 1982, the maturity of their songs outliving their initial burst of chart activity on the back of New Wave.

Over the years there have been solo careers and occasional separations, but the Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriting duo Chris and Glenn reunited ten years ago to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together since.

The Squeeze Songbook Tour will be at The Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, Massachusetts tonight. Chris Difford joins us.

Roundtable Music 2/21

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Feb 20, 2020
Movie poster for "Downhill"

  Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Downhill"

Upcoming:

  • "Magic" - GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 2/20, 7 PM
  • Low Lily - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 2/20, 7 PM
  • "Jerry Lee Lewis vs Jerry Lee Lewis" - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, opens Thursday 2/20, 8 PM through March 8
  • The National Reserve - Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Friday 2/21, 8 PM
  • Kamasi Washington, Honeycomb - Calvin Theater, Northampton, Mass., Saturday 2/22, 8 PM
  • Bindlestiff Family Cirkus - Helsinki Hudson, Saturday 2/22, 9 PM
  • Jennifer Frautschi, violin, Jeewon Park, piano, Edward Arron (cello) - music of Schumann, Kodaly, Debussy, Beethoven - Clark Art Institute, Williamstown, Mass., Sunday 2/23, 2 PM
  • Trixie Mattel - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/23, 8 PM
  • "The Princess Bride" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Monday 2/24, 7 PM

New movies: "The Assistant," "The Call of the Wild," "The Lodge," "Olympic Dreams"

Palace Theatre Presents: A Black History Month Celebration

By Feb 20, 2020
Artwork for Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, the Palace Theatre in Albany will be presenting an evening of art, music and spoken word by some of the most talented Black artists in the Capital Region.

The Black History Month Celebration on Sunday night at 6 p.m. is a free show and open to all to attend. Music will be provided by DJ Trumastr and there will be a special performances by the Black Upstate Theatre Troupe.

To tell us more we welcome Palace Theatre Director of Community Engagement and Signature Events Karen Dyer, Palace Theatre Director of Marketing Sean Allen, and local actor, director, playwright performing at the Black History Month Celebration, Aaron Moore.