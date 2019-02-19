Roundtable Music 2/19

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Cold War," "Serenity"

Upcoming:

"You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Park Playhouse production) - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday-Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 & 7 PM; Sunday at 2 PM

Valentine’s Day with David Wax Museum (David Wax & Suze Slezak) - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 2/14, 7 PM

"The Princess Bride" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 2/14, 7 PM

The Deplorables Tour - The Egg, Albany, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM

Banda Magna - GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 2/16, 9 PM

Mutts Gone Nuts - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/17, 1 PM

Doric Quartet (music of Haydn, Bartok, Mendelssohn) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 3 PM

Steve Martin and Martin Short - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 8 PM

Family Fun Day: "Frozen" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 2/20, doors open at noon; movie at 1 PM

New movies: "Capernaum," "Alita: Battle Angel"