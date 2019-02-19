Related Program: 
Roundtable Music 2/19

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By Feb 14, 2019
Movie poster for "Cold War"

Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Cold War," "Serenity"

Upcoming:

  • "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" (Park Playhouse production) - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Thursday-Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2 & 7 PM; Sunday at 2 PM
  • Valentine’s Day with David Wax Museum (David Wax & Suze Slezak) - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Thursday 2/14, 7 PM
  • "The Princess Bride" - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Thursday 2/14, 7 PM
  • The Deplorables Tour - The Egg, Albany, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM
  • Banda Magna - GE Theatre at Proctors, Schenectady, Friday 2/15, 7:30 PM
  • Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Saturday 2/16, 9 PM
  • Mutts Gone Nuts - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/17, 1 PM
  • Doric Quartet (music of Haydn, Bartok, Mendelssohn) - Union College Concert Series, Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 3 PM
  • Steve Martin and Martin Short - Proctors, Mainstage, Schenectady, Sunday 2/17, 8 PM
  • Family Fun Day: "Frozen" - Palace Theatre, Albany, Wednesday 2/20, doors open at noon; movie at 1 PM

New movies: "Capernaum," "Alita: Battle Angel"

