The next Albany Symphony concert is coming up on Saturday evening of Valentine’s Day weekend - February 13th – all virtual-like.

The Albany Symphony Orchestra has commissioned and will premiere one of Tyson Davis’ first orchestral works - "Distances." He is a 20-year-old composer who has been writing music since the age of eight.

Also of note - the orchestra will be performing a virtually unknown major early work of Brahms - the original version of his First Serenade.