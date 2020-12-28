Related Program: The Roundtable Roundtable Music 12/28 Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail Tags: rt playlistroundtable playlistplaylistmusicShareTweetEmail Related Content Leslie West - In Memoriam By Joe Donahue • Dec 24, 2020 Bill Tompkins / Getty Images/guitar.com Listen Listening... / 11:00 Leslie West, best known as a founding member and co-lead vocalist of the hard rock band Mountain, has died at the age of 75. Joe Donahue spoke with West in 2009 and we re-share that interview now, in memoriam. A.M. Listening Party Playlist 11/7/20 By Lucas Willard • Nov 7, 2020 WAMC Playlist for WAMC's A.M. Listening Party as aired on Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Roundtable Music 12/23