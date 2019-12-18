Related Program: 
Roundtable Music 12/18

music
playlist
roundtable playlist
rt playlist

Catskill Jazz Factory Presents Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines At Hudson Hall

By Dec 11, 2019
Dan Tepfer - Natural Machines
Nicolas Joubard '18

On Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m., Catskill Jazz Factory presents Dan Tepfer: Natural Machines at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York.

Pianist-composer, Dan Tepfer is a recipient of the Charles Ives Fellowship from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a MacDowell Colony Fellow. Born in France to American parents, Tepfer received a bachelor's degree in astrophysics from the University of Edinburgh and a master's degree in jazz piano performance from the New England Conservatory in Boston. He’s performed to great acclaim all over the world.

Berkshire Native McQueen's Debut Album "Black Cat"

By Nov 26, 2019
McQueen
Eric Korenman

Berkshire native McQueen is a producer and musician sometimes referred to as a multi-media comedian, a funny DJ, and electro-comic, or a comedy/music mixmaster. He stacks original beats and melodies and situationally surreal lyrics with pop-culture references galore.

He's toured with Radiohead, performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, worked for Comedy Central and Funny or Die. His first album “Black Cat” (ASpecialThing Records) was released on October 25.

FreshGrass Artist In Residence: Aoife O'Donovan

By Sep 13, 2019
Aoife O'Donovan + info about 2019 FreshGrass

Aoife O’Donovan is the inaugural FreshGrass Artist in Residence at the FreshGrass Music Festival taking place, as it always does, at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts.

She’ll perform a set of her own music on Friday, September 20, join Kronos Quartet’s Music for Change: Pete Seeger @ 100 set on Saturday, September 21, and re-visit her Fresh Score on Sunday, September 22.

O’Donovan is an acclaimed songwriter and vocalist known for her solo work, touring and recording with her band Crooked Still, frequent appearances on American Public Media’s “Live from Here” with Chris Thile, and her work with Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz, I’m With Her - the trio, just this week, was recognized as the Group of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards.

Crooked Still will play The Egg in Albany, New York on December 11.