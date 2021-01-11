Roundtable Music 1/11

-- Berkshire Ollie Event Info --

"The King of Rock and Roll" was born 86-years ago today. Elvis Presley is one of the most revolutionary cultural icons of the 20th century, his musical legacy continues to rock the world today.

So, on his birthday, Roselle Kline Chartock is here to tell us about her new book "The Jewish World of Elvis Presley." Despite growing up in a fundamentalist Christian family in the Deep South - an area sometimes known for its anti-Semitism - Elvis Presley nevertheless developed a deep affinity to Jews.

This book looks to answer the questions: What accounted for this deep affinity? And what was the nature of the personal relationships Elvis developed with the Jews he befriended in Memphis - including merchants and members of his inner circle, the Memphis Mafia - and those he met in the music and movie industries?