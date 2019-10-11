Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Roundtable Music 10/11

playlist
roundtable playlist
rt playlist
music

Cultural Commentary With Shawn Stone

By 23 hours ago
"Joker" Movie Poster

        Shawn Stone joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: "Joker"

Upcoming:

  • David Sedaris - The Egg, Albany, Thursday 10/10, 8 PM
  • Paula Cole: Revolution Tour - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Friday 10/11, two shows: 6 and 8:30 PM
  • COIN - Pearl Street Nightclub, Northampton, Mass., Friday 10/11, 8:30 PM
  • Paul Taylor Dance Company - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, Mass., Fri-Sat 10/11-12 at 8 PM; Sun 10/13 at 2 PM
  • Kenari Quartet (music of Schumann, contemporary composers) - Friends of Chamber Music, Kiggins Hall, Emma Willard School, Troy, Saturday 10/12, 7:30 PM
  • "Mamma Mia!" - Home Made Theater, Spa Little Theater, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 10/12 at 7:30 PM, through Oct. 27
  • Martha Redbone - Massry Center for the Arts, College of Saint Rose, Albany, Saturday 10/12, 8 PM
  • Chowderfest (with live music in Monument Square, DJs at select locations) - Downtown Troy, Troy, Sunday 10/13, noon to 4 PM
  • The Fleshtones - Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, Sunday 10/13, 5 PM
  • Justin Hayward - The Egg, Albany, Tuesday 10/15, 8 PM

New movies: "Gemini Man," "Lucy in the Sky," "The Addams Family"

10th Annual O+ Festival In Kingston, New York

By Oct 9, 2019
Artwork for the 10th Annual O+ Festival In Kingston

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country.

The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.

Dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk) will play the 10th annual O+ Kingston festival of art, music and wellness beginning October 11-13 along with folk-rocker Elvis Perkins, cabaret-punk band The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Tall Juan, neo-soul band Lady Moon & The Eclipse and 40 more solo artists, bands and ensembles representing a wide cross-section of musical genres and styles.

This morning we are joined by O+ Executive Director Joe Concra, RN and Artists’ Clinic Director Shannon Donnell, and co-chair of the O+ Kingston music committee Mike Amari.

Paula Cole At Caffè Lena 10/11

By Oct 8, 2019
Paula Cole and album artwork for "Revolution"
Cole: Tim Llewellyn; Album: Frank Olinsky

Grammy Award winner Paula Cole will be playing a pair of shows this coming Friday night at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. Her tenth album “Revolution” came out last month.

Her 1994 debut, “Harbinger,” was followed up by a double-platinum second album, “This Fire;” her hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait”; her Best New Artist Grammy, an additional six Grammy nominations; and becoming a Grammy-nominated producer and founder of her own 675 record label.

With “Revolution,” Cole tells a story of those sidelined by gender, age, and race and speaks out for those who have been silenced. These songs explore familial and personal wounds and tell important, and sometimes terrible, truths.