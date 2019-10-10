Roundtable Music 10/10

Founded in 2010 in Kingston, New York by a small group of artists-activists, doctors and a dentist, O+ is now a national nonprofit working in cities around the country.
The group builds long-term relationships between creatives and health and wellness providers to help strengthen local communities. Their year-round efforts culminate in one-day and weekend-long celebrations, during which underinsured artists and musicians create and perform in exchange for a variety of services donated by doctors, dentists and complementary care providers.
Dance-punk band !!! (Chk Chk Chk) will play the 10th annual O+ Kingston festival of art, music and wellness beginning October 11-13 along with folk-rocker Elvis Perkins, cabaret-punk band The World/Inferno Friendship Society, Tall Juan, neo-soul band Lady Moon & The Eclipse and 40 more solo artists, bands and ensembles representing a wide cross-section of musical genres and styles.
This morning we are joined by O+ Executive Director Joe Concra, RN and Artists’ Clinic Director Shannon Donnell, and co-chair of the O+ Kingston music committee Mike Amari.
Grammy Award winner Paula Cole will be playing a pair of shows this coming Friday night at Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York. Her tenth album “Revolution” came out last month.
Her 1994 debut, “Harbinger,” was followed up by a double-platinum second album, “This Fire;” her hit singles “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone” and “I Don’t Want To Wait”; her Best New Artist Grammy, an additional six Grammy nominations; and becoming a Grammy-nominated producer and founder of her own 675 record label.
With “Revolution,” Cole tells a story of those sidelined by gender, age, and race and speaks out for those who have been silenced. These songs explore familial and personal wounds and tell important, and sometimes terrible, truths.
Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble based in the greater Capital Region. The ensemble is celebrating the start of its 20th Season with a new commission based on ghost stories.
On Sunday, October 6, Musicians of Ma’alwyck will debut the “Hyde Sextet,” written by composer and pianist Max Caplan. The concert will take place in the drawing room of Hyde Hall in Cooperstown, New York and will also feature spooky works by John Williams, Arthur Foote, Richard Einhorn, Gerald Finzi, and Camille Saint-Saens to open the Halloween Season.
To tell us more about this concert – and other offerings this season – we welcome Musicians of Ma’alwyck founder and violinist - Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.