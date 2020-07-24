Rogovoy Report 7/24/20

The cultural highlights of this weekend, streaming and in real life, include string quartets, folk-rock, Beethoven, a singing family, and a whole lot more.

The Calidore String Quartet will perform works by Ludwig von Beethoven at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., in real life, tonight at 6 and 8. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning Quartet will celebrate its own 10th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of Ludwig von Beethoven’s birth at PS21 in the quartet’s first concert in PS21’s open-air pavilion theater.

Works will include Beethoven’s Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130, together with “Grosse Fugue” Op. 133, at 6pm. In their second program, at 8pm, the group will pair the composer’s String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135, and the Quartet in A Major, Op. 18, No. 5.

Cutting-edge string quartet Brooklyn Rider is featured in a live recording from Studio E at Tanglewood now available for streaming through Wednesday, July 29, as part of Tanglewood’s Recitals from the World Stage series. The program includes Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor, Op. 132; Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw’s Schisma; Matana Roberts’s borderlands; and Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 3, Mishima.

Folk-rocker Billy Keane, one of the founding members of the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, will perform on the lawn at Hancock Shaker Village in real life on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Keane, called “defiant and driven” by Rolling Stone magazine, will perform old favorites and dreamy new songs, including “Never Give Up,” a rock ballad of hope and community. Segueing from folk to rock to blues, Keane will play from the laid-back porch of the Laundry & Machine Shop, the oldest Shaker structure in the Village with elements dating to 1795.

“The Suffrage Project,” an online exhibition of original art centered around the theme of suffrage and citizenship by WAM Theatre’s Elder Ensemble and People of Color Ensemble, will be showcased in a free online gallery on the WAM website throughout July and August 2020. In celebration and culmination of the four-month collaboration, WAM will host a special opening reception for “The Suffrage Project” (held on Zoom) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The individual pieces in the online exhibit include visual art, songs, monologues, poetry, dramatic scenes, dance and photography. The gallery includes reflections on the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in combination with powerful statements about marginalized groups in this country who are still fighting for full and unwavering citizenship.

The musical Naughton Family with Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara perform a musical variety show tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m., in real life at the Colonial in Pittsfield. Featuring singer/songwriter Greg Naughton, Tony Award-winning actor James Naughton (of Chicago and City of Angels fame), Broadway actress Kiera Naughton and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara (best known for The King and I), the Naughton family show packs an extensive songbook of wide-ranging genres, including group numbers, duets, humorous originals and powerful solo turns.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

