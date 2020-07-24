 Rogovoy Report 7/24/20 | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rogovoy Report 7/24/20

By Seth Rogovoy 25 minutes ago

The cultural highlights of this weekend, streaming and in real life, include string quartets, folk-rock, Beethoven, a singing family, and a whole lot more.

The Calidore String Quartet will perform works by Ludwig von Beethoven at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., in real life, tonight at 6 and 8. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning Quartet will celebrate its own 10th anniversary and the 250th anniversary of Ludwig von Beethoven’s birth at PS21 in the quartet’s first concert in PS21’s open-air pavilion theater.

Works will include Beethoven’s Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130, together with “Grosse Fugue” Op. 133, at 6pm. In their second program, at 8pm, the group will pair the composer’s String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135, and the Quartet in A Major, Op. 18, No. 5.

Cutting-edge string quartet Brooklyn Rider is featured in a live recording from Studio E at Tanglewood now available for streaming through Wednesday, July 29, as part of Tanglewood’s Recitals from the World Stage series. The program includes Beethoven’s Quartet in A minor, Op. 132; Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw’s Schisma; Matana Roberts’s borderlands; and Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 3, Mishima.

Folk-rocker Billy Keane, one of the founding members of the Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, will perform on the lawn at Hancock Shaker Village in real life on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Keane, called “defiant and driven” by Rolling Stone magazine, will perform old favorites and dreamy new songs, including “Never Give Up,” a rock ballad of hope and community. Segueing from folk to rock to blues, Keane will play from the laid-back porch of the Laundry & Machine Shop, the oldest Shaker structure in the Village with elements dating to 1795.

The Suffrage Project,” an online exhibition of original art centered around the theme of suffrage and citizenship by WAM Theatre’s Elder Ensemble and People of Color Ensemble, will be showcased in a free online gallery on the WAM website throughout July and August 2020. In celebration and culmination of the four-month collaboration, WAM will host a special opening reception for “The Suffrage Project” (held on Zoom) on Sunday at 3 p.m. The individual pieces in the online exhibit include visual art, songs, monologues, poetry, dramatic scenes, dance and photography. The gallery includes reflections on the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in combination with powerful statements about marginalized groups in this country who are still fighting for full and unwavering citizenship. 

The musical Naughton Family with Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara perform a musical variety show tonight and Saturday at 8 p.m., in real life at the Colonial in Pittsfield. Featuring singer/songwriter Greg Naughton, Tony Award-winning actor James Naughton (of Chicago and City of Angels fame), Broadway actress Kiera Naughton and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara (best known for The King and I), the Naughton family show packs an extensive songbook of wide-ranging genres, including group numbers, duets, humorous originals and powerful solo turns.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Seth Rogovoy

Related Content

Rogovoy Report 7/17/20

By Seth Rogovoy Jul 17, 2020

On Saturday night, MASS MoCA in North Adams will host composer-performer Treya Lam in a re-imagined concert courtyard that takes advantage of an industrial roll-top garage door and adjacent gallery overlooking the brick-lined courtyard to reveal a new stage, dramatically floating 12 feet above the audience. Lam is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose cinematic songs and ethereal vocals are built on Nina Simone-inspired piano, meditative guitar and lush chamber arrangements. RIYL Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Nina Simone, and Kaki King.

Rogovoy Report 7/10/20

By Seth Rogovoy Jul 9, 2020

Slowly but surely, things are loosening up, and there are indeed some openings and live cultural events beginning to take form in and around the region. A lot of thought has gone into most of these in terms of staying safe and enforcing social distancing requirements, so be sure to check details on the appropriate websites and, for my sake as well as yours, keep your masks on.

Rogovoy Report 6/25/20: Bob Dylan Finally Delivers His Nobel Prize Lecture

By Seth Rogovoy Jun 26, 2020

When Bob Dylan finally responded to the Swedish Academy that awarded him the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature with the required lecture, about six months after the fact, he did so with a rambling, recorded monologue that at its best detailed some of his literary and musical influences and at its worst was a parody of an academic lecture, regurgitating Cliff Notes-like commentary about “Moby-Dick,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “The Odyssey.” It was, in its own way, a very Dylanesque gesture.

Rogovoy Report 6/19/20: In Praise Of Mixed Nuts

By Seth Rogovoy Jun 19, 2020

I like mixed nuts. I don’t know how they do it, but someone has figured out the perfect ratio of different kinds of nuts – the best-tasting proportion of Brazil nuts to filberts, almonds, pecans, walnuts, cashews, and peanuts (technically not a tree nut but a legume). I love blindly reaching into a bowl of mixed nuts and coming up with a delightful, satisfying blend of varying flavors, textures, shapes, and sizes.

Rogovoy Report 6/12/20: The End Of Travel

By Seth Rogovoy Jun 12, 2020

You hear it all the time from natives, expats, experts, know-it-alls, and blowhards: that such-and-such a city that you’re thinking of visiting isn’t what it used to be. It’s a mere shell of its former self. While it was once the coolest, hippest place to visit, where everything was a bargain and life was still authentic and you could sit at a café all day nursing your espresso and no one would bother you and you could blend in easily with the locals, now it has become overrun by tourists. It’s been ruined by the commercialism and gentrification that follows in their wake. There’s no more there there. It’s over. It’s so yesterday, so last year. Don’t go there.