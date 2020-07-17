Rogovoy Report 7/17/20

On Saturday night, MASS MoCA in North Adams will host composer-performer Treya Lam in a re-imagined concert courtyard that takes advantage of an industrial roll-top garage door and adjacent gallery overlooking the brick-lined courtyard to reveal a new stage, dramatically floating 12 feet above the audience. Lam is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose cinematic songs and ethereal vocals are built on Nina Simone-inspired piano, meditative guitar and lush chamber arrangements. RIYL Norah Jones, Ani DiFranco, Nina Simone, and Kaki King.

Every summer, the Close Encounters with Music chamber music series hosts the Berkshire High Peaks Festival. This year’s festival, kicking off on Monday and running through July 31, will be livestreamed for free in its entirety. On Monday at 11 a.m., the festival kicks off when Russian-born pianist Alexander Shtarkman tackles 32 Beethoven sonatas. The festival also includes lectures, discussions, and master classes.

For those of you who need your Tanglewood fix, while you can’t attend a live performance at the venue, you can stream a live or archival performance on almost any night (or day, for that matter), as well as lectures and classes direct from the Tanglewood Learning Institute. This evening at 8, actress-singer Lauren Ambrose hosts a BSO musicians recital – featuring violinist Lucia Lin and cellist Owen Young – performing works by American composer Gabriela Lena Frank, Ravel’s Sonata for violin and cello, and Charles Martin Loeffler’s Two Rhapsodies. On Saturday at 8 p.m., violinist Pinchas Zukerman — a frequent performer at Tanglewood with the BSO as conductor as well as violin and viola soloist — is joined by his wife and regular recital partner, cellist Amanda Forsyth, in music from four different countries, streamed live.

PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., will be presenting live performances at its new venue, with limited, socially distanced seating onsite and livestreaming of most events at the same time. Sandbox Percussion will kick things off with two concerts tonight at 6 and 8 p.m. The program will include works by Bang on a Can cofounder Julia Wolfe and minimalist godfather Steve Reich’s “Drumming part 1.”

The Penderecki String Quartet performs works by Beethoven, Kelly-Marie Murphy and Mendelssohn live at Music Mountain in Falls Village, Conn., on Sunday at 3 p.m., in a concert that you can watch live online. Go to the Music Mountain website for more information about how to hook into that stream.

On Sunday at 4 p.m., The Mount in Lenox will livestream a conversation between Lily King, best-selling author of The Pleasing Hour and Euphoria, and Heidi Pitlor, editor of The Best American Short Stories, for an in-depth conversation on King’s bestselling novel, Writers & Lovers, which explores the terrifying and exhilarating leap between the end of one phase of life and the beginning of another. This online program is free.

The outdoor production of Shakespeare’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Center of Performing Arts in Rhinebeck concludes its two-week run this weekend with performances tonight, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 7.

Time & Space Limited in Hudson – known locally as TSL -- will host two nights of live music and classic films in its 20,000-square-foot parking lot this weekend. Tonight at 7, the arts center will present local hip-hop/R&B phenom Kulton the Maker, and on Saturday at 7 p.m., Western Massachusetts hip-hop artist and activist donnyfromtheposter performs. Following the live music each night will be screenings of the classic Buster Keaton silent film comedies One Week and The Boat.

Clarinetist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and jazz great Don Byron brings his quartet to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., for two sets tomorrow evening at 6 and 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.