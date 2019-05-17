Rogovoy Report 5/17/19

The highlights of the cultural weekend in our region include chamber music, more chamber music, still more chamber music, plus a whole lot more.

Saturday evening is all about – you guessed it -- chamber music, and you classical music lovers have some serious decisions to make.

Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han will open Tannery Pond Concerts’ 2019 season on Saturday at 3 at the Tannery on the grounds of the Mt Lebanon Shaker Village and the Darrow School in New Lebanon, N.Y. The duo will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Debussy and Benjamin Britten.

When that’s over, you could hop in your car and drive across the state line to Great Barrington, Mass., where the Escher String Quartet plays Mozart, Schubert, and Samuel Barber at the Mahaiwe at 6pm as part of the Close Encounters With Music series. Artistic director Yehuda Hanani will join the quartet on the Schubert.

Or, you can go for Baroque by scooting over to St Mary’s Church in Hudson, N.Y., where Amor Artis & Four Nations join forces for a program of works by Monteverdi, Buxtehude, Handel, Telemann and others, at 6:30pm.

Whoever says classical music is dead is just not paying attention.

But it’s not all just chamber music this weekend. Up at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Mass., jazz trumpeter Jonathan Dely brings his ensemble to perform jazz, pop, and standards from the so-called Great American Songbook on Saturday at 7pm.

All-female folk trio Lula Wiles brings its unique blend of mostly acoustic, harmony-laden, roots-inflected music to Club Helsinki Hudson tonight at 9pm.

Itinerant singer-songwriters Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler bring their wandering folk ways to Phoenicia’s United Methodist Church on Saturday at 7:30 pm, as part of the Flying Cat Music series. In addition to guitars, the group’s instrumental toolbox includes banjo, accordion, and such unusual instrumentation as a banjulele and found-percussion, as in “Has anyone seen my tambourine?” “I found it!”