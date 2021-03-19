Rogovoy Report 3/19/21

LETTERS TO KAMALA concludes its streaming run this weekend from WAM Theatre in Lenox, Mass., as part of WAM’s Online Fresh Takes Play Reading series. In this new play, three female American political leaders of the past share their wit and wisdom with vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. For more info visit WAMTheatre.com. It’s the second and final weekend to view Barrington Stage Company’s 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival. The plays are filmed live on the Mainstage in Pittsfield and stream online. Visit www.barringtonstageco.org. for more details.

The Mahaiwe in Great Barrington continues its Great Art on Screen series with the documentary Frida La Vida streaming now through Tuesday, March 23. The film features interviews with the director of the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City and Cristina Kahlo, Frida Kahlo’s grandniece; historical documents, photographs, clothes, and other personal items belonging to Frida, kept in the archives of the Frida Kahlo Museum and normally not accessible to the public. Also from the Mahaiwe, next Thursday, March 25, singer-songwriter A.J. Croce brings his touring band to the stage at the Mahaiwe for a virtual 30-year retrospective from his ten studio albums of roots music ranging from blues and jazz to rock and roll and soul, including covers from his new album, By Request. For more info, visit mahaiwe.org

The Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series continues on Sunday at 4pm with a Zoom lecture by one of my all-time favorite artists, award-winning photographer Gregory Crewdson. Crewdson’s photographs have entered the American visual lexicon, taking their place alongside the paintings of Edward Hopper and the films of Alfred Hitchcock and David Lynch as indelible evocations of a silent psychological interzone between the everyday and the uncanny. Crewdson’s home base is in the Berkshires, and if you look closely you might recognize some of his small-town locations. For details visit the Lenox Library's website at lenoxlib.org

Lucia Pulido & Ulises Martinez perform a mix of traditional Colombian and Mexican songs as part of the Spencertown Academy's Roots & Shoots Concert series on Saturday at 8pm. No registration is necessary and the concert streams live on the academy’s YouTube channel at 7:30.﻿

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) continues its spring 2021 season from the Fisher Center at Bard on Saturday at 8pm when Zachary Schwartzman will lead a program called Carmen and Vivaldi. In addition to Bizet, composers represented include Swiss composer Frank Martin; Arvo Pärt, and Vivaldi. For more details, visit theorchestranow.org.﻿

On Saturday at 8pm, indie-folk group Dust Bowl Faeries headline the 6th episode of Wish You Were Hear, streaming live from Club Helsinki Hudson, with special guest Scottish balladeer Lorkin O’Reilly. Together they present a sardonic salute to the one-year anniversary of the closure of live music venues across New York and the world. Lorkin O’Reilly is a Scottish acoustic singer-songwriter whose work turns tragedy, humor and loss into folk songs with subtle observations that explore the range of human emotion. Visit helsinkihudson.com for more info.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

