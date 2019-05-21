Rockland Exec Writes To Trump Urging Federal Action On Measles Outbreak

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of Rockland County Department of Health

Amid a measles outbreak in Rockland, County Executive Ed Day has written to President Trump requesting federal government intervention.

The Republican county executive, in his May 20 letter, requests that the president issue an executive order or that laws be passed to require that visitors from other countries present certifications of immunization before being allowed entry to the United States. Day writes that Rockland County, in New York, along with 23 other states suffering from measles outbreaks, need the president’s help. Rockland’s measles outbreak began in October when seven travelers from overseas visited while they were infected with measles. There are now 233 confirmed cases of measles in Rockland, with many more cases unreported.

