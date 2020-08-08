Rockland County Exec Says Cell Service Providers Failed Post-Storm

The Rockland County executive is calling out cellular providers for poor service after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day says cell service following the widespread damage and outages inflicted by the storm has been poor and causing public safety issues. Day says county workers, while trekking through the woods to refuel generators and keep the county’s emergency system operational, noticed that cell towers belonging to major providers had dead backup batteries and generators with no fuel. He says Rockland’s first responders cannot respond to an emergency if a 9-1-1 call never reaches the dispatch center. Day’s office has received anecdotal reports of poor service throughout the county and of no cell service in portions of North Rockland.