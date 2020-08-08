 Rockland County Exec Says Cell Service Providers Failed Post-Storm | WAMC

Rockland County Exec Says Cell Service Providers Failed Post-Storm

By Allison Dunne 38 minutes ago
  • Flickr

The Rockland County executive is calling out cellular providers for poor service after Tropical Storm Isaias.

Republican Rockland County Executive Ed Day says cell service following the widespread damage and outages inflicted by the storm has been poor and causing public safety issues. Day says county workers, while trekking through the woods to refuel generators and keep the county’s emergency system operational, noticed that cell towers belonging to major providers had dead backup batteries and generators with no fuel. He says Rockland’s first responders cannot respond to an emergency if a 9-1-1 call never reaches the dispatch center. Day’s office has received anecdotal reports of poor service throughout the county and of no cell service in portions of North Rockland.

Tags: 
Rockland County Executive Ed Day
Cell Towers
cell service
Tropical Storm Isaias

Related Content

Lower Hudson Valley Grapples With Outages, Calls On Utilities For More Info

By Allison Dunne Aug 6, 2020
Rockland County workers clean up after storm damage, August 2020
Courtesy of Rockland County government

As outages persist throughout New York’s Hudson Valley following Tropical Storm Isaias, some elected officials are pointing fingers at the response of their utility companies. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for an investigation and some power restoration estimates are still pending.

Rockland Officials Try To Contain COVID-19 Cluster After A Party

By Allison Dunne Jul 2, 2020
Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert and Rockland County Executive Ed Day talk about the Clarkstown COVID-19 cluster, July 1, 2020
Courtesy of Rockland County government

Months after the lower Hudson Valley became the first epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., Rockland County officials say a new COVID-19 cluster has emerged after a person who was ill with the virus held a party in June. COVID has since spread, and the county health commissioner says partygoers have not been cooperating with contact tracing. And officials are promising enforcement July Fourth weekend as they find out about more parties.

Rockland County Exec Institutes Hiring Freeze

By Allison Dunne May 6, 2020
Courtesy of Rockland County government

The Rockland County executive has taken another step to mitigate the fiscal damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipalities around New York hard-hit by the virus have been taking similar measures.

Rockland County Exec Says Enforcement Orders For COVID-19 Rules Are Set

By Allison Dunne Apr 9, 2020
Rockland County Executive Ed Day
Courtesy of the Office of Rockland County Executive Ed Day

The Rockland County executive is trying to curb the COVID-19 pandemic as residents in certain pockets of the county ignore social distancing rules. Following last week’s uncertainty about enforcing the rules, and a back-and-forth with the governor’s office, Republican Ed Day says there is now clarity as confirmed cases in his county continue to rise.