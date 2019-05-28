Rockland County Exec Renews Measles State Of Emergency, Again

In another largely symbolic move, the Rockland County executive has renewed his measles state of emergency for a third time.

Like his second one, County Executive Ed Day’s latest month-long renewal that remains in effect through June 24 does not contain his initial directive that barred those under 18 years of age unvaccinated against measles from public places. A judge had halted that directive. Rather, the renewal reaffirms the county department of health’s orders, which include a requirement that any person diagnosed with the measles or exposed to a person diagnosed with the measles be excluded from indoor and outdoor public places for up to 21 days. Another order pertains to unvaccinated students. As of May 28, Rockland had 254 confirmed measles cases.