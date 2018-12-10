Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Rob Edelman: Hot, Political Docs

By Rob Edelman 1 hour ago

One could not begin to cite the endless number of new documentaries that currently are examining an assortment of issues. I could focus on one each week and still be introducing worthy titles through the winter, spring, summer, and way beyond. Granted that, cinematically-speaking, some are more successful than others, often because of how their subjects are presented by the filmmaker. Still, in 2018, it seems as if there is controversy everywhere. 

Take for example WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?, put together by filmmaker Morgan Neville. WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? is a friendly, revealing biopic about the life and times of a beloved American. That would be Fred Rogers, for three decades the host of PBS’s MISTER ROGERS’ NEIGHBORHOOD. There is plenty to savor here, particularly as it offers the who’s and what’s regarding the life and times of Fred Rogers. This includes everything from how he abhorred the everyday violence that permeated children’s TV programming to how he dealt with life’s realities for kids, starting with death and divorce.

Fred Rogers was a genuinely kind person. Tom Hanks, in fact, will be playing him onscreen in a currently-filmed feature. However, where is the controversy? Who can imagine any bit of debate that may be linked to Fred Rogers? Well, near the end of the documentary, it was noted that Rogers passed away in 2003, and it was duly reported that, at his memorial service, protesters were on hand to complain about Mr. Rogers and his values in an accusatory manner. How dare he put forth the notion that children should be allowed to be who they are, to express their own distinct personalities? This acknowledgment was hurtful, so much so that I blotted out the specifics of the protesters, but the bottom line is that, in 21st-century America, the everyday kindness, courtesy, and old-fashioned graciousness of Fred Rogers are akin to controversy, to weakness. And this is heartbreaking.

Let’s cite one more documentary that is well-worth pondering. That is THE KING, a flawed but fascinating portrait of Elvis Presley and his far-reaching impact on American culture. So much already has been noted about the life and times of Elvis but here, the filmmaker, Eugene Jarecki, centers on the decline of Elvis and how it parallels the present-day decline of America. Back in the 1950’s, Elvis and his music symbolized the revolutionary changes then occurring in the U.S. Caucasian youngsters then were mesmerized by the music of black America, and Elvis was a Caucasian performer who fully understood the across-the-board appeal of a Chuck Berry and a Little Richard. But by the 1970’s, Elvis was in sad decline. This is evident in the deteriorating quality of his music and the Grade D content of his movies.

To be sure, THE KING is not without flaws. For a film that purports to depict its subject as “a champion for the working man,” there are one-too-many appearances by celebrities: everyone from James Carville to Mike Myers to Ethan Hawke. And the question of the moment is: Does Ethan Hawke know more about Elvis than you know about Elvis? However, the bottom line is that, according to Jarecki, the rise and decline of Elvis Presley parallels the rise and decline of America. This is a fact-- and it is one that is well-worth contemplating.

Rob Edelman teaches film history courses at the University at Albany. He has contributed to many arts and baseball-related publications; his latest book, which he co-edited, is From Spring Training To Screen Test: Baseball Players Turned Actors. His frequent collaborator is his wife, fellow WAMC film commentator Audrey Kupferberg.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
rob edelman
cinema

Related Content

Rob Edelman: How The Mighty Have Fallen

By Rob Edelman Dec 3, 2018

Kevin Spacey and Bill Cosby are two award-caliber actors whose sexual shenanigans have transcended their talents and wrecked their careers. And at a time in which an individual can brag about his sexual exploits and become President of the United States, it is not surprising that mere actors will earn headlines for their off-camera conduct.

Rob Edelman: The Other Side Of Orson Welles

By Rob Edelman Nov 26, 2018

CITIZEN KANE, which dates from 1941, is more than a now-mythical debut feature. Much more... It is perhaps the all-time-great American film, and it thrust Orson Welles, its then-twenty-something director/co-screenwriter/star, into the Hollywood pantheon. One can pen a book, if not a lengthy chapter in a book, on the who’s, what’s, and why’s of CITIZEN KANE. Indeed, plenty already have... But not much has been revealed about Welles’ last feature film. Its title is THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND. Over 100 hours of footage were shot over a several-year period in the early-to-mid 1970’s-- or, a decade or so prior to Welles’ death in 1985.

Rob Edelman: A Range Of Biopics

By Rob Edelman Nov 19, 2018

This year as every year, so many September-to-December theatrical releases will be vying for Academy Awards. Plenty are celebrity biopics. In 2018, you have Hugh Jackman playing Gary Hart, Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. And so on... Yet not all biopics focus on the famous. Many are based on otherwise average folk who nonetheless are dealing with very real issues. The problems faced are recognizable, and plenty of moviegoers surely will be nodding their heads and connecting to what is unfolding onscreen.

Rob Edelman: Press Releases And Facts

By Rob Edelman Nov 12, 2018

These days, Alex Rodriguez-- more popularly known as A-Rod-- is much in the media, but as a media personality. There he is joking with his fellow sportscasters on ESPN baseball broadcasts. There he is socializing with his lady fair, Jennifer Lopez. So if you only know A-Rod in the present, you might view him as a likable and even enviable celebrity at the cusp of his career. And this is why a new documentary, titled SCREWBALL, is ever so enlightening.

Audrey Kupferberg: Mary Pickford Films

By Audrey Kupferberg Nov 23, 2018

Flicker Alley has just released two restorations of Mary Pickford films from the silent era –  FANCHON THE CRICKET from 1915 and LITTLE ANNIE ROONEY from 1925.  Today, when so many women are aiming for careers as producers and directors, and when so many women actually are attaining power behind the scenes in big-budget and smaller, independent feature filmmaking, it is fascinating to look back one hundred years or so to see that there were women who had achieved significant roles as filmmakers. 