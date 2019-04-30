"Revolutionaries" By Joshua Furst

Joshua Furst is the author of "Short People" and "The Sabotage Café," as well as several plays that have been produced in New York, where for a number of years he taught in the public schools. A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, he’s the recipient of a Michener Fellowship, the Chicago Tribune‘s Nelson Algren Award, and fellowships from the MacDowell Colony and Ledig House. He lives in New York City and teaches at Columbia University.

His new book "Revolutionaries" leads readers on a long, strange trip through the heart of the sixties and beyond, as seen through the eyes of the revolution’s poster child.