Report Shows Racial Disparities In Burlington Arrests

A new report finds that Black people were arrested in Burlington nearly four times more often than white people last year.

While overall arrests were down significantly since 2016, the report found that 17% of the nearly 1,600 people arrested in 2019 were Black.

The analysis says with the Black population making up 5% of Burlington’s residents, that’s a rate of 123 arrests per 1,000 Black residents compared to 33 arrests per 1,000 white residents.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the disparities “are troubling and can’t be ignored.” He noted that report shows a reduction in racial disparities among juveniles and “greatly improved traffic stop metrics.”

