Report: Saratoga County Leads Capital Region In Home Sales

Saratoga County is continuing to lead the Capital Region in single-family home sales, according to a new county-wide real estate index.

The index released Thursday by the Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership portrays the county as a desirable place to live and do business.

The report shows Saratoga County median home values increased by $5,000 over last year, from $223,000 in 2017 to $228,000 in 2018.

New construction is continuing, with 708 single-unit building permits being issued in 2017.

According to a survey, 94 percent of real estate professionals describe the county’s residential sales sector as strong, very strong or stable.