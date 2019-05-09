Report: NYC Leads Construction Jobs Boom In NY State

New York state's comptroller says the construction industry is booming in the Empire State, especially in New York City.

A report released Thursday by Democrat Thomas DiNapoli says the state set an employment record for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.

The report says the state's construction industry is nearly 11 percent larger than it was a decade ago, with the city accounting for half of the statewide construction job gains since 2010.

New York state had the nation's fourth-largest construction industry last year with nearly 400,000 jobs, trailing only California, Texas and Florida.

In upstate New York, many counties struggle to recover all their construction jobs lost during the recession.

