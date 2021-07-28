 Report Highlights Obstacles Massachusetts Consumers Face To Get Products Repaired | WAMC
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Report Highlights Obstacles Massachusetts Consumers Face To Get Products Repaired

By 1 hour ago

Consumer advocates say manufacturers of cellphones and other devices intentionally make it difficult to have repairs made by the users.
Credit Flickr

   Earlier this month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to establish regulations to prohibit manufacturers from making it difficult, or impossible, to have products fixed by consumers or independent repair shops.

   So-called “right to repair” legislation has been introduced in 14 states, including Massachusetts.

   Now, as part of this right to repair campaign, MassPIRG released a report this week that said Massachusetts consumers spend hundreds, even thousands, of dollars replacing products that could be fixed.

   WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MassPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz.

Tags: 
right to repair
consumer electronics
cellphone repair
MassPIRG
Janet Domenitz

Related Content

Mass. Declines Ranked Choice Voting, Approves Standardized Vehicle Data Access

By Nov 4, 2020
A voting ward
Jim Levulis / WAMC

On Election Day, Massachusetts voters embraced a ballot measure that would standardize vehicle data access while rejecting one that would instate a ranked choice voting system in 2022.

Report: Massachusetts Motorists Vulnerable To Exorbitant Towing Charges

By May 5, 2021
a tow truck
Wikepedia

    A study by a consumer watchdog concludes that Massachusetts motorists are vulnerable to predatory tow truck drivers.

Complaints To Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Shattered Records In 2020

By Mar 2, 2021
money in a wallet
WAMC file photo

   Reflecting the impact of the pandemic on family finances, there was a surge in complaints last year to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau – the government agency set up to protect people from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices by financial companies.

Groups Urge Whole Foods To Reduce Plastic Packaging

By Nov 20, 2020
velkr0/Flickr

Several environmental and consumer groups have launched a campaign to encourage Whole Foods to change its practices on plastic packaging.