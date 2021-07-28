Report Highlights Obstacles Massachusetts Consumers Face To Get Products Repaired

Listen to the interview with Janet Domenitz of MassPIRG.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden issued an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to establish regulations to prohibit manufacturers from making it difficult, or impossible, to have products fixed by consumers or independent repair shops.

So-called “right to repair” legislation has been introduced in 14 states, including Massachusetts.

Now, as part of this right to repair campaign, MassPIRG released a report this week that said Massachusetts consumers spend hundreds, even thousands, of dollars replacing products that could be fixed.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with MassPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz.